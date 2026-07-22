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Inverlussa takes majority stake in feed logistics shipping business

News22 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Aquaculture support business Inverlussa has acquired a controlling 60% share in LCL Shipping, a feed logistics operator based in Shetland.

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Havilah LCL Shipping web
Havilah, one of LCL Shipping's three support vessels

The move adds three vessels to Inverlussa’s fleet and strengthens its position in the feed logistics sector, and in Shetland.

 

Feed producer BioMar will keep its existing 40% stake in LCL.

 

LCL is based in Whalasay, Shetland. Inverlussa said the existing crew will remain in place, “…ensuring continuity of service for customers while benefiting from the additional operational support, resilience and investment that comes from being part of Inverlussa.”

 

Following the acquisition, Inverlussa employs around 146 people and owns a fleet of 23 vessels.

 

Ben Wilson, Managing Director of Inverlussa, said: “LCL Shipping has built an excellent reputation over many years, and we are delighted to welcome the business into the Inverlussa Group.

 

“This acquisition is about investing for the long term. LCL has a highly experienced team, strong customer relationships and an excellent operational track record. We believe bringing our businesses together creates an even stronger platform to support Scotland’s aquaculture sector.

 

“Shetland is a hugely important part of the Scottish salmon industry, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to the islands and to providing customers with reliable, high-quality marine services for many years to come.”

BioMarBoats and BargesFeed & Feed systemsInverlussaLCL ShippingsalmonScotlandSea Farmingshetlandunited kingdom
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