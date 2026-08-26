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Industry’s conservation fund announces latest round of support for wild salmon

News26 Aug 2026by Robert Outram

Riverbank restoration, tree planting, improved spawning grounds, and new technology to track the movements and survival of individual fish are part of the latest round of support from Scotland’s fish farmers to protect wild salmon.

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Wild fisheries fund Otter Ferry Live Gene Bank Project
Otter Ferry Live Gene Bank Project

 

Almost £230,000 is being awarded to nine conservation projects this year through Salmon Scotland’s Wild Fisheries Fund. The projects stretch from Ayrshire and Galloway to Argyll, Lochaber, Loch Lomond, and the Western Isles.

 

The initiatives supported in the latest round include:

  • On the upper River Ayr, £31,358 will support work to restore and protect 400 metres of badly eroded riverbank. The project will also install more than 650 metres of livestock fencing and plant native trees to improve habitat for salmon and trout.
  • In Lewis, Stornoway Angling Association has been awarded £18,600 for work on the River Creed. Spawning gravels across the catchment and its tributaries will be loosened and cleaned, while a new microchip tag reader will help fisheries experts track individual salmon and sea trout.
  • In Galloway, £7,769 will help restore tributaries of the River Bladnoch, including returning a previously straightened section of burn to a more natural course and planting 1,000 broadleaf trees.

Other projects awarded funding this year are: 

  • Lochaber Live Gene Bank – £72,800 to continue the long-term programme supporting salmon populations across eight rivers.
  • University of Stirling – £30,000 for research at its Machrihanish Environmental Research Laboratory into whether rearing wild salmon smolts to adulthood could help conserve threatened populations.
  • River Ruel Gene Bank – £36,657 to continue the live gene bank project with Otter Ferry Seafish.
  • Lochaber Fisheries Trust – £5,280 for genetic screening of salmon populations in the rivers Moidart and Finnan.
  • Loch Lomond Fisheries Trust – £17,361 for further habitat restoration at Glen Fruin, including work to investigate and tackle a section vulnerable to drying out.

The fund is co-ordinated by Jon Gibb, a fisheries manager based in Fort William, who has championed a constructive relationship between the farm-raised salmon sector and fisheries and angling groups.

Jon Gibb 4 riverside Wild Fisheries Fund
Jon Gibb

Fund aims to invest nearly £2m in salmon conservation

In total. Scotland’s salmon farmers are investing nearly £2m to help protect wild salmon and restore rivers across the country. Since its launch in 2021, the wild fisheries fund has delivered £1.5m for practical conservation and restoration work, supporting 30 local projects across Scotland.

 

Salmon farmers have now committed a further £460,000 over the next two years, taking total investment through the fund to £1.96m.

 

Scotland’s salmon farming companies, which operate on the west coast, Orkney, and Shetland, established the wild fisheries fund to support practical action to conserve and restore wild fish populations.

 

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Wild salmon face serious pressures, and our members are committed to playing their part in protecting this iconic species. Farmed and wild salmon are both part of Scotland’s story, and we want to use our resources and expertise to help wild populations thrive. By continuing this investment, we can help local organisations turn good ideas into practical action that makes a lasting difference for wild salmon and sea trout.”

Wild fisheries fund Tournaig fish trap web
Tournaig fish trap (photo: Wild Fisheries Fund)
conservationEnvironment & Sustainabilitysalmonsalmon scotlandScotlandSea Farmingunited kingdomWild Fisheries Fundwild salmon
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Production Manager - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
HR Administrator (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Deckhand (Lochlannach) - Mowi Scotland
Skye & LochalshSkye & Lochalsh£32,238 to £36,205 per annum£32,238 to £36,205 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of BenbeculaIsle of Benbecula£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
HS2 9EDHS2 9ED£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
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