Industry’s conservation fund announces latest round of support for wild salmon

Riverbank restoration, tree planting, improved spawning grounds, and new technology to track the movements and survival of individual fish are part of the latest round of support from Scotland’s fish farmers to protect wild salmon.
Almost £230,000 is being awarded to nine conservation projects this year through Salmon Scotland’s Wild Fisheries Fund. The projects stretch from Ayrshire and Galloway to Argyll, Lochaber, Loch Lomond, and the Western Isles.
The initiatives supported in the latest round include:
Other projects awarded funding this year are:
The fund is co-ordinated by Jon Gibb, a fisheries manager based in Fort William, who has championed a constructive relationship between the farm-raised salmon sector and fisheries and angling groups.
In total. Scotland’s salmon farmers are investing nearly £2m to help protect wild salmon and restore rivers across the country. Since its launch in 2021, the wild fisheries fund has delivered £1.5m for practical conservation and restoration work, supporting 30 local projects across Scotland.
Salmon farmers have now committed a further £460,000 over the next two years, taking total investment through the fund to £1.96m.
Scotland’s salmon farming companies, which operate on the west coast, Orkney, and Shetland, established the wild fisheries fund to support practical action to conserve and restore wild fish populations.
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Wild salmon face serious pressures, and our members are committed to playing their part in protecting this iconic species. Farmed and wild salmon are both part of Scotland’s story, and we want to use our resources and expertise to help wild populations thrive. By continuing this investment, we can help local organisations turn good ideas into practical action that makes a lasting difference for wild salmon and sea trout.”