Industry’s conservation fund announces latest round of support for wild salmon

Riverbank restoration, tree planting, improved spawning grounds, and new technology to track the movements and survival of individual fish are part of the latest round of support from Scotland’s fish farmers to protect wild salmon.

Almost £230,000 is being awarded to nine conservation projects this year through Salmon Scotland’s Wild Fisheries Fund. The projects stretch from Ayrshire and Galloway to Argyll, Lochaber, Loch Lomond, and the Western Isles.

The initiatives supported in the latest round include:

On the upper River Ayr, £31,358 will support work to restore and protect 400 metres of badly eroded riverbank. The project will also install more than 650 metres of livestock fencing and plant native trees to improve habitat for salmon and trout.

In Lewis, Stornoway Angling Association has been awarded £18,600 for work on the River Creed. Spawning gravels across the catchment and its tributaries will be loosened and cleaned, while a new microchip tag reader will help fisheries experts track individual salmon and sea trout.

In Galloway, £7,769 will help restore tributaries of the River Bladnoch, including returning a previously straightened section of burn to a more natural course and planting 1,000 broadleaf trees.

Other projects awarded funding this year are:

Lochaber Live Gene Bank – £72,800 to continue the long-term programme supporting salmon populations across eight rivers.

University of Stirling – £30,000 for research at its Machrihanish Environmental Research Laboratory into whether rearing wild salmon smolts to adulthood could help conserve threatened populations.

River Ruel Gene Bank – £36,657 to continue the live gene bank project with Otter Ferry Seafish.

Lochaber Fisheries Trust – £5,280 for genetic screening of salmon populations in the rivers Moidart and Finnan.

Loch Lomond Fisheries Trust – £17,361 for further habitat restoration at Glen Fruin, including work to investigate and tackle a section vulnerable to drying out.

The fund is co-ordinated by Jon Gibb, a fisheries manager based in Fort William, who has championed a constructive relationship between the farm-raised salmon sector and fisheries and angling groups.