Independent rating marks seafood bodies on animal welfare

An independent assessment of the leading standard-setting bodies in the seafood world has rated Certified Humane as the scheme that best recognises the welfare needs of aquatic animals. The RSPCA’s scheme came second and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) was third.

The global seafood certification schemes and international ratings agencies have been rated in the latest edition of the Aquaculture Certification Schemes Benchmark report, published by the Aquatic Life Institute.

Within the report, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Certified Humane®, GLOBALG.A.P., Global Animal Partnership (GAP), Global Seafood Alliance’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Friend of the Sea, Naturland Organic, OceanWise Seafood, RSPCA, Label Rouge, Marine Eco Label, Acquacoltura Sostenibile, Soil Association Organic, and Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch are evaluated on water quality, stocking density and space requirements, environmental enrichment, feed composition, transport and handling, and stunning and slaughter.

In addition, the schemes and agencies are evaluated for their inclusion of prohibitions on octopus/cephalopod farming, use of insects in aquafeed, certification of shrimp from eyestalk-ablated broodstock, use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) for faster growth, and antimicrobial misuse.

Based on assessment of the above criteria, Certified Humane retains the highest overall score for the second consecutive year, increasing its performance to 9.5 following the incorporation of animal welfare provisions into its standards through changes informed by ALI’s 2025 Benchmark. RSPCA received the second highest rating at 8.45, and ASC received the third highest rating at 7.95.

Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) demonstrated one of the largest improvements in overall score and continues to show a strong commitment to strengthening its animal welfare standards through ongoing engagement and standard development, ALI said.

Steffan Edward, Certification Lead at ALI, said: “What makes the Benchmark meaningful is that it does not end with a score. Behind every standard we assess are decisions that can ultimately shape the daily lives of millions of aquatic animals. This year, we saw certification schemes engage with our findings, reconsider existing requirements, and, in some cases, make concrete changes or commitments in response. That is exactly what we hope this work can achieve.

“The Benchmark gives us a way to recognise progress while remaining clear about where important gaps still exist. By returning to this process every year, we can keep raising expectations alongside the science and, most importantly, help turn better welfare standards into better lives for animals.”