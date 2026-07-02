ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Iceland's aquaculture reform bill delayed again

News02 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Iceland’s controversial aquaculture bill, which aims to set the future course for the industry, has been delayed yet again.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
IcelandParliamentAdobeStock165
Iceland's parliament building

Industry minister Hanna Katrín Friðriksson had hoped the country’s parliament would have passed it into law this Spring, but it failed to get through before the Althing went into its summer break last month.

 

She said recently: “We have a common goal to build up the industry. In a nutshell, Iceland is a food producing country.”

 

The bill will now have to be reintroduced when parliament resumes in September and, given the continued deep divisions among MPs it could even be delayed until after Christmas.

 

The proposals in the bill have come under criticism from both opposing sides – the industry itself, environmental groups and sports fishing organisations who, if they can’t get open pen farming banned, want stricter controls on lice and fish escapes.

 

Salmon and other aquaculture companies are particularly concerned about taxation proposals and some of the environmental proposals while the fishing groups want to sea open farming banned altogether.

 

SFS, which represents both fishing and aquaculture businesses support the updating of regulations, but it is opposed to the way they have been drawn up.

 

And SFS maintains that Iceland’s aquaculture sector will become the highest taxed in the world, if the proposals go through.

 

Aquaculture has brought new prosperity including scores of jobs to many once depressed parts of the country, but the majority of Icelanders, according to recent polls, are opposed to open-net farming.

 

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

Why was Iceland's aquaculture bill delayed?How significant is Iceland's aquaculture industry?What do Icelanders think about fish farming?
IcelandparliamentpoliticssalmonSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Technician (Primary) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Asbestos Officer (Housing) - Waverley Court - 15350_1782742619 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£40,501 to £47,639 per annum£40,501 to £47,639 per annum
Farm Technician (Muck) - Mowi Scotland
Small IslesSmall Isles£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.