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Icelandic salmon farmer raises £66m to complete hybrid flow-through project

News01 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

The land-based salmon company First Water has raised ISK 11 billion (£66m) to complete the first phase of its Icelandic fish farm project and eventually considerably increase its production capacity.

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First Water site under construction 2 web
First Water Þorlákshöfn site under construction

The financing was carried out through the combination of a ISK six billion (£36m) bond, led by the company’s shareholders, coupled with financing of over ISK 5 billion (£30m) from its existing bank lenders.

 

First Water said the funding will allow the company to finish construction and double annual salmon capacity to 10,000 tons.

 

First Water is a pioneering Icelandic land-based salmon farming project located in Þorlákshöfn, near the capital Reykjavik, which says the company is designed to set new standards in sustainable aquaculture.

 

A hybrid system of fresh seawater and recirculated filtered water, the company says, optimises a balance of each traditional land-based farming systems, minimising both the technological risk of the RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) and the external risk of the FTS (flow-through system).

 

With a goal of producing 60,000 tons of salmon (HOG) annually at full production, the project is being structured into six phases.

 

The company is currently in Phase 1 of development, steadily working towards its full-scale vision.

 

The facility is being developed in a series of six meticulously planned phases, each designed to incrementally increase production capacity and operational efficiency.

 

Currently, the project is in its first phase, which, once complete, will produce 10,000 tons (HOG) salmon annually.

 

“At full capacity, the facility will be a powerhouse of sustainable salmon production, setting a new benchmark for the industry,” says the company.

 

The facility spans an advanced infrastructure that includes 164 tanks in varying sizes ranging from 20 to 28 metres in diameter which have been built to optimise fish welfare and water circulation.

 

Each phase is designed, First Water said, to ensure the highest efficiency and minimal environmental footprint, leveraging Iceland’s natural resources in a sustainable manner.

New land based Icelandic land based salmon farming project located in orlkshfn by the company First water.
How the completed site will look
/bankfarmerFullfundingIcelandindustryInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & Hatcheriesnewsalmontanks
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