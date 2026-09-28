Icelandic salmon farmer prepares for senior board change

The Icelandic fish farmer Kaldvik has called an extraordinary general meeting for late next week to vote in a highly experienced new executive.

The meeting has been called at the request of Austur Holding which owns a 60% stake in Kaldvik.

The Norwegian based Måsøval salmon farming family are themselves majority stakeholders in Austur.

The announcement said it was convening the meeting “to resolve on changes to the composition of the board of directors of the company”.

The request states that Austur will propose that current board member Martin Lein Staveli be replaced by the prominent seafood executive Stig Wærnes, to be elected for a period until the company’s annual general meeting in 2028.

It added: “Stig Wærnes brings extensive board-level, executive and advisory experience, including from several publicly listed companies.

“His experience includes board and audit committee roles at BEWI ASA, executive and board-related roles at KMC Properties ASA and BEVEST ASA, and an executive role at Logistea AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.”

He has also held a number of other board and executive positions and has broad experience as an auditor and adviser to companies within the industrial and seafood sectors.”

Kaldvík farms Atlantic salmon in three fjords in east Iceland and harvested 17,105 tons in 2025. It is listed in Oslo and Reykjavík.

It was recently granted a licence to farm an additional 10,000 tons of salmon near its main operational base.

The company had its share of problems earlier this year, following an escape of fish and jellyfish attacks.

Following the announcement that Norway salmon giant SalMar is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Måsøval, rumours have been circulating about the future ownership of Kaldvik.