ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Icelandic salmon farmer prepares for senior board change

News28 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Icelandic fish farmer Kaldvik has called an extraordinary general meeting for late next week to vote in a highly experienced new executive.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Kaldvik official scene
Kaldvik farm, Iceland

The meeting has been called at the request of Austur Holding which owns a 60% stake in Kaldvik.

 

The Norwegian based Måsøval salmon farming family are themselves majority stakeholders in Austur.

 

The announcement said it was convening the meeting “to resolve on changes to the composition of the board of directors of the company”.

 

The request states that Austur will propose that current board member Martin Lein Staveli be replaced by the prominent seafood executive Stig Wærnes, to be elected for a period until the company’s annual general meeting in 2028.

 

It added: “Stig Wærnes brings extensive board-level, executive and advisory experience, including from several publicly listed companies.

 

“His experience includes board and audit committee roles at BEWI ASA, executive and board-related roles at KMC Properties ASA and BEVEST ASA, and an executive role at Logistea AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.”

 

He has also held a number of other board and executive positions and has broad experience as an auditor and adviser to companies within the industrial and seafood sectors.”

 

Kaldvík farms Atlantic salmon in three fjords in east Iceland and harvested 17,105 tons in 2025. It is listed in Oslo and Reykjavík.

 

It was recently granted a licence to farm an additional 10,000 tons of salmon near its main operational base.

 

The company had its share of problems earlier this year, following an escape of fish and jellyfish attacks.

 

Following the announcement that Norway salmon giant SalMar is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Måsøval, rumours have been circulating about the future ownership of Kaldvik.

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

What challenges have Iceland’s salmon farmers faced from jellyfish attacks?How do Icelandic salmon farms respond when fish escape?Which other companies farm Atlantic salmon in Iceland?What measures help protect salmon farms from jellyfish?How does Kaldvík’s production compare with other Icelandic salmon farmers?
IcelandInvestment and Finance - MarineKaldvikMasoval ASpeopleSalmarSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Marine Operative (2 weeks on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£35,663.58 per annum£35,663.58 per annum
Senior Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
DunoonDunoon£47,452.04 per annum£47,452.04 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£36,925.86 per annum£36,925.86 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Farm Technician (Glenfinnan) - Mowi Scotland
Fort WilliamFort William£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.