Iceland seafood industry issues EU vote warning

As Icelanders prepare to go to the polls tomorrow over the European Union, SFS, the country’s main seafood group representing both aquaculture and fishing, has warned that membership could cost jobs in the country.

Tomorrow’s poll is not an “in-out” vote, but whether the country should resume negotiations on membership.

If tomorrow’s vote delivers a “yes” verdict further talks and a further referendum will have to take place. Polls suggest tomorrow’s vote will be close.

SFS said : “EU membership could reduce Iceland’s catch quotas, open up foreign ownership and change the competitive position vis-à-vis subsidised fisheries within the EU.

Before a vote is taken on whether to continue accession negotiations, it is therefore necessary to know what impact such changes could have on export earnings, value creation, jobs and communities across the country.”

The statement added: “The fisheries sector is one of Iceland’s most important industries, weighing much more heavily on the economy than in other European countries.

“Its impact extends far beyond fishing, generating significant export revenues, supporting a variety of jobs across the country, and delivering significant income to society.

“This benefit is based on the sustainable exploitation of fish stocks and the structure of the fisheries sector in Iceland with an integrated value chain of fishing, processing and sales.”