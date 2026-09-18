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Iceland laying legal groundwork for offshore aquaculture

News18 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Iceland is preparing to submit a parliamentary bill within the next few weeks setting up a legal framework for offshore aquaculture.

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The move, announced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will be debated by the country’s MPs, probably during October.

 

It is understood the legislation will be focused on ocean farming, which is farming in areas that are both outside the areas according to Article 6 of the current Act on Aquaculture.

 

However, it is likely to be some years before there is any meaningful investment. Norway, which is at a far more advanced stage, has yet to get properly off the ground.

 

The Act on Aquaculture says there are great opportunities in offshore farming and a clear framework for the activities needs to be established so that research can be conducted that may later create the basis for general licensing.

 

If the bill becomes law, an important step will have been taken enabling stakeholders and the government to begin basic research with appropriate legal authority.

 

“Without such basic research, it will not be possible to analyse the status and opportunities that may exist in offshore drilling on the Icelandic continental shelf," it adds.

 

It was more than three years ago that a Boston Consulting Group report said that with government commitment, increased research, technological advancements, and investor interest, mariculture can become a strong sector within aquaculture in Iceland and contribute to its growth.

 

The report further points out that there is much evidence that suitable areas for offshore aquaculture are being found around Iceland, but that a more detailed and comprehensive analysis is needed to verify these findings, with a particular focus on environmental impacts. 

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