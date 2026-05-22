Iceland fish farming up, but so are disease problems
News22 May 2026by Vince McDonagh
Iceland fish farm scene
Total aquaculture production in Iceland continued to surge last year, but the industry was beset by a number of biological problems, says the country’s Veterinary Association for fish diseases.
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