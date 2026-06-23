Iceland fish farmer raises £40 million

Icelandic fish farmer Laxey has today completed an ISK 6.7 billion (£40m) share offering to finance the next phase of the company’s land-based salmon farm development in the Vestmannaeyjar Islands.

Laxey said the demand for shares in the offering significantly exceeded supply, with the original aim of raising ISK 5.8 billion (£35m) in new capital.

The vast majority of the funding came from the company’s existing shareholders, with new investors joining the group. The participation reflects continued confidence in the company’s strategy, performance and long-term growth potential.

Since its founding in the Vestmannaeyjar (Westman) Islands, Laxey has now raised approximately ISK 29 billion (£174m) in share capital.

In parallel with the share offering, Laxey has signed a binding term sheet for a syndicated loan managed by DNB Carnegie. The lenders are DNB, Rabobank and Arion Bank, with Eksfin also participating as a lender.

The announcement said the financing will be used to refinance existing debt and to finance the next phase of the company’s development. It also represents an important recognition of Laxey’s position as a strong global agribusiness company. The financing is expected to close by the end of September 2026.

Almost three years after salmon production began with the receipt of the first eggs at the company’s hatchery, Laxey said it has secured the continued support of both shareholders and leading international lenders, marking an important milestone in the company’s development.

The ownership structure of Laxey is divided among several key groups including the Óskarsson Family (38%), Icelandic pension funds and various international investors and strategic partners.