Iceland farmer’s licence increased by 10,000 tonnes

The Icelandic salmon company Kaldvik has been granted a licence to farm an additional 10,000 tonnes in the east of the country.

The development will come as a welcome boost for the business which has had its share of problems recently, with a big drop in revenues and jellyfish attacks.

Kaldvik said it has received environmental and operating licences for aquaculture in Seyðisfjörður, in the east of Iceland.

It added: “We welcome this milestone and look ahead to the next steps in the project. Kaldvík will focus on careful planning and professional practices, guided by care for our fish, the environment and the local community.

“We thank our employees and partners for the hard work and perseverance behind this achievement. We look forward to continuing Kaldvík’s development in East Iceland and will share further updates on the project as the next steps are finalised.”

The location is not far from its current operations in east Iceland.

The new licences increase Kaldvík’s total licensed MAB (maximum allowed biomass) from 43,800 tonnes to 53,800 tonnes. Of the total licensed MAB, 41,000 tonnes relate to fertile salmon and 12,800 tonnes to sterile salmon.

Kaldvik CEO Vidar Aspehaug said the decision followed a lengthy licensing process with MAST (Iceland’s food and veterinary authority) and UOS (the national environment agency).

He added: “Seyðisfjörður will provide the group with increased operational flexibility and support its long-term ambition of achieving stable and sustainable production.

“We will now assess how and when production in Seyðisfjörður can be incorporated into the Group’s overall production plan, taking into account the remaining permitting processes and the Group’s financial priorities.”

The Norwegian fish farmer Måsøval is currently the majority owner in the Icelandic fish farmer Kaldvik.