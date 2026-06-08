Iceland aquaculture exports were worth £320m last year

The production value of all types of Icelandic farmed fish last year totalled ISK 53.4 billion (£320 million). The value figure is down by just 1% on the previous year, probably due to lower salmon prices which were a feature of aquaculture in the Nordic countries and Scotland last year.

The volume of exported products was 12% higher on 2024.The total production of aquaculture related ungutted fish in 2025 was 64,417 tons, a 17% increase from 2024.



Salmon products accounted for ISK 48.7 billion (£295m) out of the total. Salmon was also the most produced fish by volume, at 58,717 tons and a 19% increase on 2024.



The amount of char was 5,141 tons, an increase of 8%, while other species were under 1,000 tons.

Data on aquaculture production in Europe up to the end of 2024 show that Norway was by far the largest producer of farmed fish with over 1.6 million tons.



Iceland remained the largest producer of char with 4,778 tons. Iceland produces a small amount of rainbow trout, while Norway, France and Italy produce the most.



Last year was also characterised by various challenges in sea pen farming. The most important of these, for Iceland, was the lice problem in the Westfjords, in addition to kidney disease, which was associated with increased mortality.



During the year, a mortality total of 4.7 million salmon was recorded, according to the annual report of the Icelandic Veterinary Association for Fish Diseases. Official screenings were intensive last year.