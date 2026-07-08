Hopes that EFTA - Vietnam deal will help to grow salmon trade

Norway and Iceland’s seafood sectors look set to gain following the signing of a trade deal between EFTA and Vietnam.

Vietnam is one of the world’s leading exporters of aquaculture produced fish, mostly tilapia and shrimp. But the country also has a growing middle class and is buying increasing amounts of farmed salmon.

The EFTA (European Free Trade Association) deal, which also includes Switzerland and Lichtenstein, was signed in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.

Speaking as the EFTA spokesperson for the negotiations, the Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, welcomed the agreement, saying: “In times of global uncertainty, it is more important than ever to strengthen ties with trusted trading partners.”

Seafood looks set to be the big winner for the two Nordic EFTA states.

The main products exported by EFTA countries to Vietnam last year were fish and electrical machinery.

Today, seafood products from Norway selling salmon and mackerel into Vietnam are faced with tariffs of up to 15%. Salmon will be subject to zero tariffs from the time the agreement enters into force in the autumn.

Vietnam is considered one of the emerging markets for Norwegian seafood in Asia. The Norwegian Seafood Council says that although the market is fairly young, there is great long term growth potential.

Norway’s foreign affairs minister Espen Barth Eide said the agreement will be of particular importance for the seafood industry, the maritime sector and other Norwegian export industries.

Seafood accounts for 58% of all Norwegian exports into Vietnam.