Hofseth cuts size of controversial land-based salmon farm project

The Hofseth seafood group has bowed to pressure over plans to create the world’s largest land-based salmon farm in a sensitive area of western Norway.

CEO Roger Hofseth told the national broadcaster NRK that he will be reducing volume by more than a third from 100,000 tons to 30,000 tons at the Raudbergvika site in Møre og Romsdal county which is in the heart of one of the main fjord regions. It is also close to the world heritage site of Sunnmøre. The location for the proposed facility is an abandoned olivine mine.

Hofseth said: “We will reduce to adapt to a volume in the hope that the authorities can approve this quickly.”

But the number of jobs which would have been created by the project has now been reduced from between 200 and 300 to around 120.

The State Administrator of Møre og Romsdal, the Norwegian Agency for Cultural Heritage and the Institute of Marine Research have said that both the fjord and the world heritage site were at risk from large quantities of salmon waste which could have been released at one point in the fjord.

The Ministry of Climate and Environment and the Directorate for Mineral Management had also advised against the plans.

However, NRK said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries had recommended approval , with an emphasis on increased value creation and facilitation of new profitable jobs in the region even though the project may have some negative environmental effects.

Roger Hofseth said he believed that scaling down the project should mean they will get the green light.

He added: “It usually takes a while in this dear homeland of ours. We need to produce more sustainable food in this country, and this is a fantastic project, so I hope they see that.”