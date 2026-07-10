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Higher Q2 harvests as SalMar goes from strength to strength

News10 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

SalMar, which has just acquired a majority stake in the rival salmon company Måsoval, has reported a markedly improved second quarter performance.

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MefjordVinterSalMarpng
SalMar's Mefjord farm

The group harvest between April and June totalled 81,800 metric tons, more than 17,000 tons up on a year ago.

 

The group is currently enjoying a golden start to the year, with both its northern and central Norway farms producing bumper volumes.

 

The harvest volume from northern Norway  amounted to 32,600 tonnes,  some 12,000 tons higher than a year ago.

 

Similarly, farming in central Norway was 38,900 tons, some 5,000 tons higher.

 

SalMar’s Iceland offshoot Icelandic Salmon produced  5,500 tons, 1,500 tons higher, while its offshore division, SalMar Ocean harvested 4,800 tons.

 

The increased harvest figures are impressive and analysts are describing the performance as a strong development.

 

Harvests in Q2 and throughout 2027 should be considerably higher, assuming the Måsoval deal is permitted to go through.

 

The figures do not include Scottish Sea Farms, in which SalMar owns a half share.

 

Founded in 1991, SalMar is the world’s second largest producer of Atlantic salmon and sells extensively through the United States, Europe and Asia. The group is clearly on a growth path as was demonstrated earlier this week. Further acquisitions are likely.

 

The full Q2 report will be published on 25 August, with a subsequent presentation.

Europe - NordicsNorwaySalmarsalmonSea Farming
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