Healthy eating message starts early for Mowi Chile

Mowi Chile has decided to take the "healthy eating" message to local people while they are very young.

The salmon giant has launched a “Little Chefs” programme aimed at youngsters, their families and teachers.

The Ribera School in the town of Puerto Aysén in the south of the country was the setting for Mowi’s “Little Chefs” programme.

It was designed for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten youngsters using both fun and educational methods.

The company invited participants to experience a hands-on workshop with a professional chef, bringing them closer to cooking and reinforcing learning related to healthy eating.

Pamela Navarrete, Mowi Chile’s Community Relations Manager for the Aysén Region , expressed her gratitude for the commitment of the educational community and highlighted the high turnout.

She said: “We are very pleased with the participation of the families and the collaborative work done with the school. We believe that education is a fundamental pillar of our connection with the community, and this initiative allows us to promote healthy habits in a friendly and engaging way for young children.”

The “Little Chefs Mowi” programme will continue to be developed during the second term in various educational establishments in Aysén and the town of Chacabuco, with the purpose of continuing to promote food education and strengthening the link with local communities.

Vanessa Catricán, a representative of the school, praised the initiative and noted that “it is an excellent activity carried out by the school together with Mowi. It was very entertaining and allows children to develop skills from a young age.”