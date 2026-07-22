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Hatch Blue invests €2m in Irish aqua start-up

News22 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Investment fund Hatch Blue is betting €2m (£1.7m) on an Irish start-up business that is developing an on-site oxygen generation solution for fish farms.

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Nernst Electric 3d membrane credit Nernst
3d ceramic membrane (photo: Nernst Electric)

Nernst Electric, founded in 2023 by Nick Farandos and Chris Matson, aims to transform the way oxygen is produced and delivered.

 

Fish farms rely on a continuous, large-volume supply of oxygen to keep fish healthy and growing. Today, most operations source it via trucked liquid oxygen from centralised facilities or on-site generators. These are costly and logistically complex arrangements, particularly for remote coastal locations.

 

Nernst, in contrast, has a system that generates high-purity oxygen (>99%) directly at the farm, using 3D printed ceramic membranes to separate it from ambient air. This technology, the company says,  gives fish farms a reliable supply at dramatically lower cost and higher energy efficiency, and without the supply chain dependency or operational burdens of conventional methods.

 

The founders say the transformational potential of Nernst’s technology extends far beyond aquaculture. Heavy industries such as mining, steel manufacturing, and the energy sector all depend on high-volume oxygen as a critical input, and face the same supply constraints at massive industrial scale.

 

Nick Farandos, CEO, Nernst Electric said: “For decades, the limitations of conventional on-site oxygen generation have held back productivity across industries including aquaculture, mining, metallurgy, and steelmaking. Our breakthrough reactor technology removes those barriers, enabling the most efficient oxygen production at any scale with near-zero maintenance and the industry’s lowest operating costs.”

 

Nernst Electric received pre-seed funding from Hatch Blue in 2023, when it also joined Hatch Blue’s Accelerator programme. The company later participated in an Aquatech Innovation Studio organised jointly with BIM (Bord Iascaigh Mhara), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency.

 

Carsten Krome, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Hatch Blue, said: “Aquaculture is generating commercially attractive innovation at pace, and the sector’s own fundamentals are strong. Much of that innovation also has reach well beyond it. Nernst is a clear example: the platform that solves critical oxygen supply for fish farms has industrial-scale application across heavy industry. That is exactly what gives the Blue Revolution Fund the conviction to back it.”

Europe - otherHatch BlueInvestment and Finance - MarineIrelandNernst ElectricProducts and InnovationsSea Farming
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