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Grieg reports challenging first six months for 2026

News27 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Grieg Seafood has reported a difficult start to 2026, with a first half net loss of NOK 145 million (£11.4m).

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Grieg HQ Bergen 20250827
Grieg HQ, Bergen

Presenting its first half results, following the sale of a significant portion of its assets last year, Grieg has reported a harvest of 13,788 tonnes between January and June against 16,269 tonnes over the same period in 2025.

 

Grieg unveiled an operational EBIT per kilo of NOK 0.6 for the first half year of 2026 from the farming segment and NOK 1.1 from the sales and VAP segment.

 

The operational EBIT produced a first half loss of NOK 29.6 million (£2.3m) against a profit of NOK 291 million (£22m) in 2025.

 

The company said  it had “…continued strong freshwater production in Rogaland, with average smolt size towards 1.3 kg in the first half year of 2026”.

 

It experienced challenging issues for seawater production during the period, however.

 

The statement added that the company “…entered second half of 2026 with close to maximum MAB capacity following recovery from a challenging period.

 

“The VAP facility at Gardermoen commenced production in early January 2026 with the ramp-up going into final stages, focusing on optimisation.”

 

Grieg also said that  50% of the feed price increase going into  the current third quarter this year was absorbed through targeted optimisation initiatives, including introduction of land-based proteins.

 

It added that the initial Hybrid Bond was refinanced through a structured process which secured a new and improved finance structure with lower overall cost of capital 2026.

 

Located now in Rogaland, Grieg, is now a much smaller company from a couple of years ago after it sold its Canadian and its Finnmark Norway businesses to Cermaq for NOK 10.2 billion (£777m) on a cash and debt free basis.

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Why did Grieg sell its Canadian and Finnmark operations to Cermaq?What causes seawater production problems in Norwegian salmon farming?How are salmon producers using land-based proteins in feed?How does VAP production change the way salmon companies sell fish?How have other salmon farmers managed rising feed costs?
Europe - NordicsGriegNorwaysalmon
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