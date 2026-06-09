Grieg planning £60 million green bond

Grieg Seafood has announced that it is planning to issue a green hybrid bond worth up to £60 million.

In an Oslo Stock Exchange announcement Grieg said it had mandated Nordea as dealer manager and tender agent, and manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, the first of which started yesterday.

The announcement added: “...subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a NC4 perpetual green hybrid bond with an issue size of up to NOK 750 million, may follow”.

It also plans to buy earlier issue green bonds from its holders.

The Grieg statement said: “In conjunction with the contemplated new bond issue, the company is offering holders of the its outstanding perpetual green hybrid bonds due 2029 with an outstanding amount of approximately NOK 1,904 million (£152m) to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds at a price of 105.75% of the nominal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

“The Existing Bonds will be repurchased subject to terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 8 June 2026,” it concluded.

Grieg remains a much smaller operation since selling off its Canadian business and part of its Norwegian operation to Cermaq last year.

However, it is very much active as a salmon farming business. Earlier this year its value added processing (VAP) facility at Oslo Airport City in Gardermoen commenced production. It will process up to 12,000 metric tons a year, with the capacity to eventually produce 20,000 tons.

And in a separate announcement, SalMar has mandated Arctic Securities, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SEB as joint lead managers to explore the potential issue of new senior unsecured green bonds.

SalMar said that subject to inter alia market conditions, one or more NOK-denominated fixed and/or floating rate bonds with expected tenor of three years, and an expected benchmark size in total, may follow.