Global turbulence dents Norway’s seafood exports in first half

Geopolitical unrest, currency effects and fish quota cuts led to a decline in the value of Norwegian seafood exports in the first half of this year, it was disclosed today.

Announcing the January to June 2026 performance, the Norwegian Seafood Council reports that the country exported fish of all types (but mainly salmon) worth NOK 84.5 billion (£6.4bn) – a decrease of 1% or NOK 669 (£51m) million on the same period in 2025.

Seafood Council CEO Christian Chramer said: “Seafood exports in the first half of the year are characterised by both national and international conditions.

“Here at home, low quotas for several wild-caught species have resulted in record low export volumes and record high export prices, while geopolitical unrest in the markets has made world trade even more demanding.”

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss added: “Overall, seafood exports are solid, which is impressive in a time characterised by changing trade policy frameworks.

“Although exports to the US have decreased, they have increased in other markets. At the same time, I understand that the situation is demanding for companies that have invested in the US market.

“The government is committed to strengthening market access for the seafood industry and will continue to prioritise this work.”

Salmon continued to be the driving force behind Norwegian seafood exports. In the first half of the year, Norway exported salmon worth NOK 58 billion (£4.78bn) . This accounted for 69% of total exports in value, an increase of 1% point compared to the same period last year.

CEO Chramer said Norwegian salmon production has never been higher than in this first half of the year. At the same time, the krone strengthened against the dollar and euro compared to the first half of 2025.

“The combination of high export volumes, tariffs to the US and a negative currency effect resulted in the lowest export price for fresh whole salmon in a first half of 2021,” he explained.

The war in the Middle East was another factor that had affected exports in the first half of the year.

"The war has not only been demanding for logistics in Asia, but has also increased the costs of shipping and fuel. All parts of the seafood industry have seriously felt this in the first six months of the year," Chramer explained.

“Despite the outbreak of war, a negative currency effect, US tariffs and quota reductions, the export value of Norwegian seafood fell by only 1% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.”

China has now surpassed the United States in the top three list and has become the second largest export market.

“The demand for healthy and protein-rich Norwegian seafood remains strong, including growth in the nearby EU market. The same positive development applies to China, which has now surpassed the USA and has become our second largest export market,” said Chramer.

Norway exported seafood to the US worth NOK 6.3 billion (£480m) in the first half of the year. This was a decrease of NOK 2.4 billion (£314m) , or 28%, compared to the same period last year.

Christian Chramer said the US is still Norway’s largest market for salmon fillets by far, so the decline has hit the Norwegian fillet industry particularly hard.

“There is still great uncertainty regarding future tariffs to the US,” he added.