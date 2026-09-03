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Global Salmon Initiative welcomes US animal welfare company

News03 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh
Sophie Ryan Global Salmon Initiative CEO Vince spt 26
Sophie Ryan Global Salmon Initiative CEO
The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) has said that the Sudvet Corp., an animal welfare company based in Los Angeles, California and specialising in botanical and biotechnological solutions for aquaculture, has joined as an Associate Member.

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