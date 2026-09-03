Global Salmon Initiative welcomes US animal welfare company
News03 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh
Sophie Ryan Global Salmon Initiative CEO
The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) has said that the Sudvet Corp., an animal welfare company based in Los Angeles, California and specialising in botanical and biotechnological solutions for aquaculture, has joined as an Associate Member.
Please Login/register for FREE to continue reading Fish Farmer
Your FREE registration gives you access to all our content: news and feature articles, regular and special guest columnists, Fish Farmer Magazine e-editions, yearbooks, archives, videos and more
Register now for FREE
or if you are already registered
Use the Login Box Below
(Can't remember your password? Click Here to reset your password