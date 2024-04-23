Gigante confirms new CEO in board shake up
News23 Apr 2024by Vince McDonagh
Kjell Lorentsen
Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Gigante Salmon has a new Chief Executive and has also managed to receive commitment of NOK 120 million (almost £9m) in funding, the company has announced.
Gigante S
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