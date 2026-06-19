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Giant Chinese fish farm platform sets sail

News19 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

China’s largest semi-submersible fish farming platform has officially been put into operation in Sanya, South China’s Hainan Province, marking the stocking of its first batch of fry.

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Xinhuan 1 wide shot
Xinhuan 1

The 135 metre integrated platform, Xinhuan No. 1, carries a total aquaculture water volume of 64,000 cubic metres, roughly equivalent to 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and is capable of producing 4,000 metric tons of fish a year.

 

Crew members on the platform said the first batch of roughly three million fry will be released over the next 20 to 30 days when the system went into formal operation. The fry consist mainly of fourfinger threadfin (Eleutheronema tetradactylum) and pearl grouper (Epinephelus fuscoguttatus x Epinephelus lanceolatus).

 

After about 10 months of farming, the fish are expected to grow to an average weight of more than 0.5 kilograms each, ready to reach consumers’ dinner tables.

 

The Xinhuan No. 1 operates a rotational stocking and harvesting system. Fish will be harvested in batches at appropriate times, with new fry restocked to maintain optimal density in the cages, a strategy designed to maximise annual yield.

 

According to the project’s lead manager, in addition to fish farming, the platform will also support agriculture-tourism integration, including recreational fisheries, fishing, and sightseeing tours.

 

"We raise two batches of fish each year, with 2,000 tons per batch, adding up to 4,000 tons annually. While we focus on raising quality fish, our second line of business is a service model that combines recreational fishing and sightseeing tours," said Li Xihuan, general project manager of Xinhuan No. 1.

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