Genomic breakthrough for key clam species

Researchers from Benchmark Genetics and six leading European research institutions have claimed a breakthrough in the understanding of the genetic makeup of two key European farmed shellfish species.
The research teams have developed the first high-density “SNP array” for the Manila clam (Ruditapes philippinarum) and the grooved carpet shell clam (Ruditapes decussatus), providing a powerful new genomic resource to accelerate selective breeding, strengthen conservation efforts, and support the long-term sustainability of shellfish aquaculture.
An SNP array consists of a dense, evenly spaced panel of informative genetic markers known as single nucleotide polymorphisms. These markers allow scientists and breeders to screen thousands of genetic variants across an organism’s genome simultaneously.
SNP arrays provide important insights into the underlying genetics of a population, enabling data-driven management and supporting a range of applications such as precision breeding and the management of genetic diversity.
The dual-species 63K SNP array contains 49,392 markers for Manila clam and 14,193 markers for grooved carpet shell clam. The platform is now available to researchers, breeding programmes and industry partners.
The study has been published in the journal Aquaculture in the paper A dual-clam species 63K SNP array for sustainable production and conservation of wild resources.
The SNP array was developed through a collaboration between the University of Padova (Italy), the University of Santiago de Compostela (Spain), CIIMAR (Portugal), The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom), the Technical University Institute of Brest-Morlaix (France), Benchmark Genetics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The partners combined their expertise in shellfish biology, genomics, bioinformatics, breeding programme design, and genotyping technologies to address a longstanding gap in genomic resources for commercially important clam species.
The project was carried out within the framework of the IGNITION and ShellFishBoost initiatives.
The development was built upon extensive genomic resources generated from both wild and cultured clam populations across Europe. Researchers screened more than 300 million genetic variants before selecting approximately 63,500 high-quality SNP markers, creating the first standardised high-density genomic platform for these two economically important species.
Benchmark Genetics scientists Dr Carolina Peñaloza, Dr Ross Houston and Dr Shernae Woolley led key aspects of the SNP array design, bioinformatic analyses and validation, helping transform extensive genomic datasets into a practical platform for breeding, conservation and research.
Dr Carolina Peñaloza, Head of Genotyping at Benchmark Genetics, said: “This SNP array provides researchers and breeding programmes with a genomic resource that simply didn’t exist for these species before. It opens new opportunities to accelerate genetic improvement while supporting the long-term conservation of valuable clam populations.”
Manila clam and grooved carpet shell clam are among Europe’s most valuable shellfish species, supporting coastal communities, employment and food production across the region. However, both species face growing challenges from climate change, emerging diseases, habitat degradation, invasive species and declining wild populations. These pressures, Benchmark said, have increased the need for genomic technologies that support both sustainable aquaculture and conservation initiatives.
Beyond breeding, the array provides researchers with a standardised genomic platform to better understand adaptation, resilience and genetic diversity in shellfish populations. As environmental pressures continue to increase, genomic tools such as this are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting sustainable aquaculture production while safeguarding valuable marine genetic resources.
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