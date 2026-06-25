Genomic breakthrough for key clam species

Researchers from Benchmark Genetics and six leading European research institutions have claimed a breakthrough in the understanding of the genetic makeup of two key European farmed shellfish species.

The research teams have developed the first high-density “SNP array” for the Manila clam (Ruditapes philippinarum) and the grooved carpet shell clam (Ruditapes decussatus), providing a powerful new genomic resource to accelerate selective breeding, strengthen conservation efforts, and support the long-term sustainability of shellfish aquaculture.

An SNP array consists of a dense, evenly spaced panel of informative genetic markers known as single nucleotide polymorphisms. These markers allow scientists and breeders to screen thousands of genetic variants across an organism’s genome simultaneously.

SNP arrays provide important insights into the underlying genetics of a population, enabling data-driven management and supporting a range of applications such as precision breeding and the management of genetic diversity.

The dual-species 63K SNP array contains 49,392 markers for Manila clam and 14,193 markers for grooved carpet shell clam. The platform is now available to researchers, breeding programmes and industry partners.

The study has been published in the journal Aquaculture in the paper A dual-clam species 63K SNP array for sustainable production and conservation of wild resources.