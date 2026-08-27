Gael Force gets backing from HSBC for its new fish farm system

Aquaculture technology and support business Gael Force has secured a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK. The funding will support the development and launch of Gael Force’s innovative SeaQure semi-closed containment system – alongside other growth initiatives.

Semi-closed containment systems (SCCSs) work by controlling the environment of farmed fish through a closed-loop system that safely captures waste and pumps in clean deep-sea water, protecting the fish and surrounding marine life from exposure to faecal depositions. The waste can then be turned into fertiliser, reducing the environmental impact of aquaculture.

Inverness-based Gael Force is developing its own SCCS which it hopes will compete commercially against other products in this market – notably in Norway, where there are other offerings already being trialled.

The Scottish company is now also a fish farmer, having acquired the trout farming operations of the former Dawnfresh, and Gael Force will be using those sites to demonstrate the effectiveness of its SeaQure system.

As both a supplier and manufacturer of aquaculture equipment, Gael Force Group says it can streamline the production process to create a more cost-effective end product for fish farmers.

Stewart Graham, founder and Managing Director at Gael Force Group, said: “Securing this funding has allowed Gael Force Group to support project builds, and substantial product sales that benefit our customers across the world. The industry is one of the UK’s leading food exports and so it was important to work with a bank that understood our business goals and could provide tailored support for our growth.”

Neal Tully, Corporate Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: "We’re pleased to be working with Gael Force Group, supporting the company as they continue to advance sustainable fish farming systems. HSBC UK has a long history of supporting the aquaculture sector, and we’re delighted to provide the funding needed to help the company achieve its next phase of growth and development."