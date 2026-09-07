Frøy and SalMar strengthen ties with vessel deal

The aquaculture vessel and services company Frøy and Norway’s second largest salmon farmer SalMar have entered into long-term agreements for the operation of a new wellboat vessel.

The wellboat is currently under construction at the Murueta shipyard in Spain.

The deal also includes a new service vessel that will be included in the operational fleet of SalMar.

The announcement said the agreements build on a collaboration spanning many years. The new vessels have been developed based on experience from current operations and SalMar’s future needs, with an emphasis on fish welfare, biosecurity and efficient operations.

Frøy CEO Tonje Foss said: “For Frøy, the agreements represent a new step in the company’s focus on modern vessel solutions and further development of the services the company delivers to the aquaculture industry.

“The best solutions arise when demanding customers and strong professional communities develop them together. Over many years, SalMar has shown an impressive ability to adopt new technology and challenge established solutions for the best of fish welfare, sustainability and operations.

“This makes them a very valuable partner, and these investments show how together we can help take the industry forward.”

SalMar sees the vessels as part of the company’s long-term work to develop and improve its operations.

SalMar CEO Frode Arntsen said: “The aquaculture industry is constantly faced with new demands and expectations. If we are to continue to be at the forefront, we must continue to invest in technology and solutions that provide even better fish welfare, stronger biosecurity and more efficient operations.

“Frøy has been a partner for us for many years, and we have good experiences from the collaboration. The new vessels will strengthen our operational capacity and help us solve our tasks even better in the future.”

Vidar Pedersen, Commercial Director at Frøy, added: “One of the most valuable things about the collaboration between Frøy and SalMar is that we not only discuss current needs, but also what the industry will look like in the future.

“Such projects require a long-term perspective, a willingness to invest and the ability to see opportunities together.”