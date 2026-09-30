Fresh salmon price recovery continues

Norwegian fresh salmon prices have continued their steady increase over the past week, according to the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway.

Prices are up again, but for how long?

Prices are up again, but for how long?

Prices rose by 3.1% to NOK 73.59 per kilo (£6.74) between 21-27 September, (week 39), reaching the highest level for almost two months.

It is still too early to know if this is the start of a sustained price climb or whether other factors are influencing the market.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect is the high volume of exports which have been a feature throughout the summer.

Last week Norwegian salmon exports totalled 32,385 metric tons, the highest figure so far this year and almost 1,300 tons up on week 38. Export volumes are almost double what they were during the first two months of this year.

Demand from China once again comes into the picture. The country is celebrating “Golden Week” which marks the founding of the People’s Republic. While not quite as big an event as the Chinese New Year, a lot of food – and that includes salmon – will be consumed over the next few days.

Norwegian salmon exporters believe there may be a small drop in prices when the “Golden Week” is over.

Despite the surge in demand from the Far East, Polish salmon processors are still the largest buyers.

Frozen salmon prices rose by just over a kroner to NOK 74.68 per kilo (£6.84) although export volumes were down by just over 200 tons to 654 tons.

The Statistics Norway figures are a broad average. They include all weight classes and fish sold on contract.