French fish farm wins groundbreaking ASC certification

A French fish farm has become the first business from that country to achieve the ASC Seabream and Seabass standard.

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) said the certification, for Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale, represents “a major milestone for French aquaculture” and recognises the farm’s commitment to meeting ASC’s stringent requirements for environmental responsibility, animal welfare, responsible feed and resource use, and social accountability.

Located in the Hauts-de-France region, on the country’s northern coast, Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale has been farming seabass and seabream for more than 40 years.

Fish produced at the Gloria Maris site are supplied to foodservice professionals, fishmongers, and premium retail markets, with particular attention paid to product quality and traceability.