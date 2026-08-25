French fish farm wins groundbreaking ASC certification

A French fish farm has become the first business from that country to achieve the ASC Seabream and Seabass standard.
The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) said the certification, for Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale, represents “a major milestone for French aquaculture” and recognises the farm’s commitment to meeting ASC’s stringent requirements for environmental responsibility, animal welfare, responsible feed and resource use, and social accountability.
Located in the Hauts-de-France region, on the country’s northern coast, Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale has been farming seabass and seabream for more than 40 years.
Fish produced at the Gloria Maris site are supplied to foodservice professionals, fishmongers, and premium retail markets, with particular attention paid to product quality and traceability.
Maxime Engler, ASC France Market Development Manager, said: "ASC congratulates Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale on this remarkable achievement. As a pioneer, Gloria Maris Côte d’Opale is leading the way and demonstrating that a transparent, and responsible French aquaculture sector can meet the highest environmental and social standards."
Bastien Riera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gloria Maris Group, said: "Achieving ASC certification is an important recognition of the work carried out by our teams over many years. This certification reflects our commitment to contributing to the development of a responsible, transparent, and demanding French aquaculture sector."