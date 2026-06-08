Fish feed company loses appeal over salmon escapes

The Norwegian Supreme Court’s appeal committee has rejected an appeal from the specialist feed company Aller Aqua Norway AS.

The Norwegian Gannet was implicated in the escape incident

The Norwegian Gannet was implicated in the escape incident

The judgment from the Gulating Court of Appeal stands, and the case is now final.



The Directorate of Fisheries mentioned the Court of Appeal ruling in a news release in April, stating that the ruling was not legally binding.



The Court of Appeal upheld the Directorate of Fisheries’ assessment of the seriousness of the escape at the company’s facility in Vadheim in October 2022, where approximately 35,000 salmon escaped.

The court found that the violations were serious and sentenced the company to pay a fine of NOK 5 million (£500,000), as well as legal costs.



“It is important that serious violations of the regulations have consequences. This case emphasises the responsibility of fish farmers to ensure technically and environmentally sound operations,” said Director of Fisheries Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The Court of Appeal placed emphasis on, among other things, inadequate internal controls, inadequate risk assessments and the fact that the operation was carried out despite demanding weather conditions.

The court also referred to the significant environmental risk posed by the fact that the escaped fish were both sexually mature and suffering from pancreatic disease (PD), and that the escape occurred in a national salmon fjord during the spawning period for wild salmon.

The cause of the escape is being blamed on a lack of risk assessment, grounding and control of the net during a risky work operation.

This led to one of the propellers on the fish slaughter vessel Norwegian Gannet pulling the net on one of the cages and creating two large cracks through which the salmon escaped.