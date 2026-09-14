Fish farmers warned to prepare for predator attacks

Fish farmers must be prepared for attacks by large marine creatures getting into their nets, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has warned

It says predators are a known cause of escape incidents which means emergency measures should be ready to go into action quickly.

It warns that the bluefin tuna population, for example, is growing, and the likelihood of bluefin tuna entering the cages when we are visited by these giants is therefore greater.

“Businesses in vulnerable areas must assess risk and implement appropriate measures. Good risk understanding, early detection and practiced preparedness are important to prevent and limit escapes,” it declares.

It adds: “Predators in nets pose a significant risk of escape. Experience shows that incidents involving predators often develop rapidly and can have major consequences if they are not prevented and handled correctly.

“The Directorate of Fisheries expects that fish farmers have assessed the risk of such incidents and that appropriate measures are systematically taken.”

The director has issued a number of preventative measures the sector should take and they include that dangers associated with various relevant predators must be included in the business’s risk assessment.

Measures must be implemented that are adapted to the predator in question. For example, prevention is particularly important with regard to dogfish, while for bluefin tuna it is essential to detect the incident quickly.

It also says businesses must have contingency plans for such incidents and personnel must have the necessary expertise to prevent, detect and handle incidents.

The Directorate says it is part of the company’s responsibility under aquaculture regulations to prevent and limit escapes.