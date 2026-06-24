Fish farm lobby group protests over Coast Guard ocean plan

Aquaculture lobby group Stronger America Through Seafood is on a collision course with the US Coast Guard, over proposals to expand shipping “fairways” in US Atlantic waters.

Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) has submitted a comment letter opposing proposals from the US Coast Guard (USCG) that, SATS says, would make marine aquaculture all but impossible along key areas of the American coast

The USCG establishes shipping safety fairways to provide unobstructed routes for commercial vessel traffic. Under USCG regulations, fixed offshore structures are generally prohibited in these zones, to prevent navigational hazards and preserve transit reliability.

The latest proposals set out by the USCG would greatly extend the Atlantic Shipping Safety Fairways. USCG proposes eighteen fairways providing space for safe, unobstructed vessel traffic along the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to Massachusetts. There are also proposed changes to the Traffic Separation Schemes and one fairway anchorage off the Delaware Bay.

The expanded fairways would, SATS says: "Would likely have the effect of preventing all or most open ocean aquaculture development on the Eastern seaboard, with the Gulf of Maine being the first in a line of proposed fairways.”

SATS contends the latest proposal would:

Establish overly broad navigation corridors that remove much of the limited federal waters suitable for open ocean aquaculture;

Undermine federal efforts to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas and expand domestic seafood production; and

Increase uncertainty for projects currently moving through the federal permitting process, including proposed developments in the Gulf of Maine.

The coalition is urging the Coast Guard to pursue the "No Action" alternative, effectively dropping the proposed changes.