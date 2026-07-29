Tenacibaculosis, a bacterial disease which causes skin and fin ulcers, has been found in wild Chinook salmon in British Columbia for the first time.

The disease is reasonably common in farmed salmon, but a new study marks the first confirmed case in wild-caught fish.

The research has been led by the University of British Columbia (UBC) , the Pacific Salmon Foundation, and others.

The scientists say they caught Chinook salmon in BC’s Barkley Sound, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, as part of a separate study on the impacts of caught and released salmon.

Of the 99 fish sampled, 16% showed signs of tenacibaculosis, with high associated mortality.

Dr. Emiliano Di Cicco, a fish health researcher with the Pacific Salmon Foundation and lead author of the study, said: “This is the first time tenacibaculosis has been diagnosed in wild-caught fish, providing empirical evidence that Tenacibaculum bacteria can negatively affect wild fish health and contribute to disease burden in B.C. wild salmon.”

Diagnosing marine diseases in wild fish is inherently difficult, he added. In the ocean, sick fish rarely survive long enough to be observed.