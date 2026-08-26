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Fish farm accident and suspected ISA hit Norwegian Arctic

News26 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

A worker has been injured in an incident at a Cermaq-owned fish farm in the Nordland region of Norway.

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Cermaq TrueArctic LoRes 0990
Cermaq Arctic farm, Nordland

Reports say a police patrol responded to the Dyping fish farm in Steigen on Tuesday afternoon after a call from the company’s Operations Manager, Yngvar Fredriksen, reporting that a person has had their hand or arm trapped in a machine. The patient has been taken care of by health authorities and is being transported to the hospital in Bodø.

 

Fredriksen later said he was conducting investigations at the scene. He told Avisa Nordland that the police arrived around 8 am and that they were conducting investigations and questioning witnesses.

 

Astrid Aam, Communications Manager at Cermaq, told local news organisation Avisa Nordland: “The injured person is being followed up by health personnel, and the police and the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority are involved in the case.”

 

Meanwhile, the Nordland region is also dealing with a suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA).

 

The infection is suspected at a location operated by Edelfarm. Edelfarm and Salten Stamfisk have fish at the location at Øksengård in the Saltdal municipality.

 

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on August 24th of findings consistent with ISA in fish at location 11272 in Øksengård.

 

The suspicion is based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling fish at the location. The sampling was carried out by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on 18 August.

 

To limit the spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the location, including a ban on moving fish without special permission.

 

If the suspicion is confirmed, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority may order the evacuation of the premises, or possibly parts of the premises.

NorwaysalmonSea Farming
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