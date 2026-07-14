First Water moves forward with NOK 55 million concrete deal

Icelandic salmon farmer First Water has signed a NOK 55 million (£4.25m) contract for the final part of Phase 1 of its land-based fish farming facility.

Sealing the deal:(From left) Stefan Thor Winkel Jessen, Rasmus Bolkan, Eggert Thor Kristofersson, Odd Andre Devik Amdal and Per Einar Dahl. (Photo: Overhalla Concrete Construction)

Sealing the deal:(From left) Stefan Thor Winkel Jessen, Rasmus Bolkan, Eggert Thor Kristofersson, Odd Andre Devik Amdal and Per Einar Dahl. (Photo: Overhalla Concrete Construction)

The chosen supplier is the Norwegian pre-cast concrete specialist Overhalla Betongbygg AS.

The contract covers approximately 4,300 tons of precast concrete elements for eight large fish tanks. Each tank will measure 28 metres in diameter and 9.5 metres in height, with a capacity of around 5,600 cubic metres of water.

Production will take place in Norway, with delivery to Iceland scheduled for early next year.

First Water says the completion of Phase 1 will increase its annual production capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 tons of gutted salmon.

First Water CEO Eggert Þór Kristófersson said: “This is an important milestone in the development of our facility in Þorlákshöfn.”

“First Water is being developed to set new standards for sustainable land-based salmon farming. The project is planned in six phases, with a long-term target of producing 60,000 tonnes annually.”

First Water said it has worked closely with Overhalla Betongbygg to develop technical solutions suited to the scale and complexity of the project.

“We are pleased to support First Water in the continued development of this pioneering project,” said Arnt Ove Amdal, CEO of Overhalla Betongbygg AS.

“The contract demonstrates the value of combining strong industrial expertise with close collaboration.”

First Water said the agreement represents another major step in its phased development and supports the company’s ambition to become a leading producer of sustainably farmed salmon.