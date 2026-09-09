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First Water in deal to complete first phase

News09 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Icelandic land based salmon farmer First Water has signed an agreement with the construction contractor Ístak for extensive construction work at its site in Þorlákshöfn on the country’s southern coast.

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Karl Andreassen CEO of Istak (left) and Einar Orn Olafsson CEO of First Water
Karl Andreassen CEO of Istak (left) and Einar Orn Olafsson CEO of First Water

The project will complete the first phase of the company’s land-based salmon farming facility and double its annual production capacity from 5,000 to 10,000 tons of gutted salmon.

 

It will involve the construction of a tank and control building housing eight fish farming tanks, each with a capacity of approximately 5,500 cubic metres, together with associated technical equipment.

 

Ístak will be responsible for the concrete works, structural steel erection and the installation of the building’s exterior cladding.

 

Construction is scheduled to begin shortly and is expected to take 16–18 months, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

 

Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of First Water said: “The agreement with Ístak marks a major and important milestone in the development of First Water. This project will complete the first phase of our development and double our current production capacity.

 

“We are delighted to partner with a strong Icelandic construction company with extensive experience in delivering complex projects.”

 

Karl Andreassen, CEO of Ístak added: “First Water’s development is an ambitious and technically demanding project that is well aligned with Ístak experience and expertise. We are proud to be involved in this important phase and look forward to working closely with First Water on the project.”

 

This is the first of six planned phases in the development of First Water’s land-based salmon farming facility in Þorlákshöfn.

 

The company’s long-term goal is to produce up to 60,000 (HOG) tons of salmon annually once the development has been fully completed.

 

First Water completed the construction of eight 25-metre covered land-based aquaculture tanks last year and harvested, for the first time, five kilo gutted premium-quality salmon a year ago.

 

Regular harvesting began in January this year with 95% of the salmon graded as superior quality. First Water’s products are sold to customers in Europe and the United States.

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How does First Water’s land-based system compare with other Icelandic salmon farms?What technologies help manage water quality in land-based salmon facilities?Which other companies are developing large-scale land-based salmon farms in Europe?How have Icelandic salmon producers approached expansion and harvest timing?What challenges have land-based salmon farmers faced when scaling production?
First WaterIcelandLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonÍstak
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