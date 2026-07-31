First tariff-free Scottish salmon arrive in India

The first significant shipment of tariff-free Scottish salmon has arrived in India following the signing of the UK-India trade deal.

Owen Richards Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru (left) with Kedarnath Reddy of Sashimi Foods

Owen Richards Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru (left) with Kedarnath Reddy of Sashimi Foods

The agreement between the two countries has meant that the 33% tariff on Scottish salmon has been lifted. The first consignment, from Bakkafrost Scotland, arrived at Sashimi Foods in Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore) on Friday.

Sent by air via Heathrow Airport, the delivery arrived less than two weeks after the UK Government’s trade deal with India came into force – and as Glasgow prepares to hand the Commonwealth Games baton to Amdavad, the Indian city set to host the 2030 Games.

Salmon producers believe the agreement could be worth up to £130m to Scotland’s salmon farmers in the next decade.

India is the world’s third-largest fish market, with domestic consumption reaching nearly 12 million tonnes in 2021 – up 120 per cent since 2005.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export with international sales of more than £828m in 2025.

Although most fish in India are currently locally sourced, imports focus on premium seafood in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, where demand for healthy, high-quality produce is rising. Scottish salmon is ideally placed to meet this growing market.