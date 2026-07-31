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First tariff-free Scottish salmon arrive in India

News31 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

The first significant shipment of tariff-free Scottish salmon has arrived in India following the signing of the UK-India trade deal.

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Owen Richards Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru with Kedarnath Reddy of Sashimi Foods
Owen Richards Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru (left) with Kedarnath Reddy of Sashimi Foods

The agreement between the two countries has meant that the 33% tariff on Scottish salmon has been lifted. The first consignment, from Bakkafrost Scotland, arrived at Sashimi Foods in Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore) on Friday.

 

Sent by air via Heathrow Airport, the delivery arrived less than two weeks after the UK Government’s trade deal with India came into force – and as Glasgow prepares to hand the Commonwealth Games baton to Amdavad, the Indian city set to host the 2030 Games.

 

Salmon producers believe the agreement could be worth up to £130m to Scotland’s salmon farmers in the next decade.

 

India is the world’s third-largest fish market, with domestic consumption reaching nearly 12 million tonnes in 2021 – up 120 per cent since 2005.

 

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export with international sales of more than £828m in 2025.

 

Although most fish in India are currently locally sourced, imports focus on premium seafood in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, where demand for healthy, high-quality produce is rising. Scottish salmon is ideally placed to meet this growing market.

salmon-and-Scottish-flag_AdobeStock_368308067-20241219.jpg
Scottish salmon is the UK's biggest food export

Opportunity for a premium product

Chandru Iyer, British Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, said: “Scottish salmon is a globally renowned UK food export, and it has been a great privilege to witness its first duty-free shipment arriving into Bengaluru this week.

 

“The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), one of the biggest trade deals of modern times, will increase the competitiveness of the Scottish salmon industry in India’s market as the 33% Indian tariff on the product has been fully eliminated since July 15.

 

“India is home to a rapidly expanding consumer market with a growing appetite for high-quality, premium imported products like Scottish salmon, and this first shipment under the FTA is a major milestone.”

 

Anas Sarwar, UK Trade Minister, said: “This iconic shipment of Scottish salmon shows how our new trade deals are delivering real opportunities for businesses across the UK from day one.

 

“Thanks to the UK’s trade deal with India, the removal of tariffs means more Scottish producers can reach millions of new customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, supporting jobs, exports and growth right across Scotland.”

 

Ian Laister, Managing Director at Bakkafrost Scotland, commented: “We’re delighted to have been the first producer to ship Scottish salmon to India now the free trade deal is in place.

 

“The removal of the tariffs is a huge opportunity for us, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business there.

 

“The timing is particularly significant with Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games before handing the baton to India, and this deal symbolises the enduring connections between our nations, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to sustainable economic growth.”

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