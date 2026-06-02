First salmon stocked at Mowi’s Stulaigh South site

A milestone has been reached at Mowi’s new high-energy farm on South Uist, in the Outer Hebrides, with its first salmon arriving at the site.

Following planning permission being granted in December 2024, Mowi has been preparing Stulaigh South to receive its first salmon.

At the end of May, the first salmon were stocked at the farm across six 200-metre circumference pens. The farm will hold a maximum biomass of 3,000 tonnes, representing a significant addition to the company’s operations in the Western Isles.

Mowi said: “Stulaigh South operates in a high-energy marine environment – an area of the ocean with strong currents, higher wave activity and good water exchange – creating conditions that are optimal for fish health.

“As well as enhanced water quality and improved fish health and growth, these conditions create a more dynamic environment for the fish and offer several benefits including improved sustainability and larger production capabilities.”

Seven members of staff will support the new farm, including three new apprentices.

Mowi has been operating a salmon farm at the neaby Stulaigh site since permission was granted in 2011.