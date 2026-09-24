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EU to simplify seafood funding

News24 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

The European Commission has said it is planning  to simplify the funding system for fishing and aquaculture within the trading bloc.

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European Commission seafood shot
European Commission seafood shot
It believes the move should help to provide greater legal certainty and facilitate the testing of new technologies, including through new definitions for ’energy transition’ and ’pilot projects’ to facilitate the testing of new technologies.
 
It should also accelerate the energy transition of the EU fleet. The amendment makes engine‑replacement and modernisation rules more flexible and allows targeted support for pilot and research projects as well as investments in ports and infrastructure contributing to the sector’s energy transition.
 
And it should also remove barriers around the transfer of ownership among aquaculture and fishing companies.
 
Strengthening environmental protection is another goal by encouraging support for the design, development and collective implementation of national strategies for marine protected areas and restricted areas, the management of such areas, and the development of co-management schemes.
 
Alongside the measures proposed by the Commission, it says member states will continue to play an essential role in ensuring that administrative procedures on fishers, aquaculture producers and other beneficiaries remain limited and proportionate.
 
The Commission adds: “The European Maritime and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF)  operates primarily on the principle of shared management, whereby the responsibility for allocating public resources rests mainly with the member states.
 
“Under this model, the Commission sets the overall framework and eligibility criteria, but it is the member states that attribute the budget to eligible operators – including fishers and aquaculture producers – through national programmes that reflect the specific socio‑economic conditions of their coastal and inland waters.”
 
The Commission proposal is now on the table of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union under the ordinary legislative procedure.
 
 
Council of the European UnionEuropeEuropean CommissionEuropean ParliamentfundingInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMarkets & PricesSea Farming
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