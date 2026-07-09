Erko’s offshore cage plan is turned down

Plans by the salmon farmer Erko Seafood for an experimental offshore development have been turned down by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

The Directorate rejected an application for seven development permits based on the GM Aqua Design concept, developed by Erko and marine engineering group Moreld, dating back to November 2017.

The application was rejected on a number of grounds. The Directorate said that, in its assessment, the plans had not been documented as operationally feasible and furthermore, it had not been documented that the concept is environmentally sound.

The "GM Aqua Design" concept is described as a stationary, floating and semi-submersible farming platform to be placed on an exposed site. The main structure is designed as a floating column-stabilized platform with a square ring pontoon at the bottom.

The upper part of the structure is a rectangular truss construction where infrastructure and equipment will be placed. The purse seine should be based on traditional nets, but must necessarily be adapted to a larger frame and for use in more exposed locations.

The seven development permits applied for would have enabled Erko to raise 5,760 tonnes of fish in the new pens.

Erko Seafood AS is a fairly young salmon company founded in 2005 by the Haugland family from Austevoll, and remains a family-owned salmon farming company.

It collaborates on pioneering offshore aquaculture concepts—such as partnerships with Moreld Aqua—to develop new pilot facilities designed for offshore salmon production.

The head office is in Bergen, but production takes place at several locations around Western Norway, including Øygarden, Jondal, Sogn and Sveio.

Erko is a subsidiary of Hauglandgruppen AS, together with Erko Settefisk AS, which produces post-smolt for all its facilities.