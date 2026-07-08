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Eight years on, permit is finally issued for Florida sea farm project

News08 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

The final, remaining permit has been issued for an offshore aquaculture demonstration net pen project off the coast of Florida.

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Velella Epsilon cage photo Ocean Era 20250805
Velella Epsilon cage

The pilot farm, to be known as Velella Epsilon, will be operated by Ocean Era, Inc. and GulfStream Aquaculture, LLC, and the fish will be a local species, red drum.

 

Ocean Era’s Founder and CEO, Neil Anthony Sims, said: “Barring the unforeseen, the project – supported by the National SeaGrant Program, and in partnership with University of Miami - should now be able to move forward by early 2027.

 

“One of the primary goals of this demonstration project is to show the Florida fishing and boating communities that offshore aquaculture will be something that they will love. We now, finally, have our chance to do that.”

 

He added: “A further goal was to pioneer the permitting process for offshore aquaculture in Federal waters in the Gulf. So, as a demonstration project, it has been tremendously successful, in that it has demonstrated with abundant clarity that regulatory reform is sorely needed.” 

 

Sims argues that the USA, which has a seafood trade deficit of over $20 billion (xxxx) per year, should be growing its own fish and creating well-paid aquaculture jobs for Americans.

 

The project has faced a protracted eight-year permitting process that involved navigating through nine different Federal and State laws, and engaging with 12 different federal and state agencies, as well as responding to anti-aquaculture activist appeals that, says Sims, were consistently rejected as baseless by the EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board. 

Neil Anthony Sims SATS video
Neil Anthony Sims (Stronger America Through Seafood video)

Sims said: “This proposed project is a very small-scale, temporary demonstration – just a single, small batch of fish. The project will be closely monitored for environmental and social impacts, and the results will all be made publicly available.

 

He also expressed support for the Marine Aquaculture Research for America Act (the MARA Act), bipartisan legislation that is currently moving through Congress. The MARA Act would authorise NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) to proceed with permitting additional demonstration offshore projects around America’s coastlines.

 

Dennis Peter, Principal of environmental consultancy GulfStream Aquaculture, LLC. – a Florida-based environmental consulting, said: “I have been fishing and boating in the Gulf for almost all of my life. I have also worked in aquaculture projects throughout the Americas, and I am honoured and excited to help bring this opportunity to fruition.”

 

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