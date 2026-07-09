Death of another Chile fish farm diver is reported

A Chile fish farm diver has died in an accident at a fish farm operated by the Norwegian salmon giant Mowi, it has been reported.

The accident happened almost a week ago and brings the number of fatalities in the industry so far this year to at least 11.

The alert was raised and emergency procedures activated after reports of a diving incident at the Butan 7 Farming Centre, located approximately 47 nautical miles southwest of Puerto Aguirre.

The Chile radio station Revelacio.fm reported that once the alert had been raised, a rescue service launch set out with medical and paramedical personnel from the Caleta Andrade Rural Health Post on board.

It added: “Their intention was to, with the purpose of providing support and evacuating the diver.

“During the transfer of the injured man, resuscitation efforts were performed, and the medical team subsequently confirmed the death of the worker, identified by the initials DGA (RIP), aboard the vessel Ixchel, at approximately 12:59 pm.”

He is reported to be a 27-year-old man, originally from the city of Coronel, who provided services for the contracting company, Tridente.

Radio Revelacio said that once the facts were reported, the Public Ministry in the area instructed that the first investigative steps be carried out,” including the identification of the equipment involved, the registration of witnesses, the taking of initial statements and the transfer of the deceased person to Puerto Chacabuco, where the procedure will continue in accordance with the provisions of the Public Ministry”.

The Chile Aquaculture industry suffered a major tragedy in January this year when six workers died in a boat accident.

Some 44 Chile fish farm divers have died in accidents over the past 20 years.