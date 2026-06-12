Cross-industry body calls on Scottish government to back the salmon sector

In a new paper (Net Gains: Supporting Scotland’s salmon farming sector) published yesterday, Prosper – formerly known as the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) – argues that Scotland has a clear opportunity to grow the salmon sector sustainably. This is particularly so, it says, with First Minister John Swinney now prioritising planning and regulatory reforms in the first 100 days of his new administration.

The paper warns, however, that Scotland’s existing complex regime is holding back investment. Prosper calls for faster, more predictable consenting, clearer regulatory frameworks and continued support for skills to maximise the sector’s contribution to communities across Scotland.

Prosper is also proposing that the Scottish Government sets out its ambitions for salmon farming in a National Policy Statement. It sees a role for the UK Government, too, in helping to promote the salmon industry abroad and supporting its export efforts, and seeking to remove or reduce trade and tariff barriers wherever possible.