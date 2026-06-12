Cross-industry body calls on Scottish government to back the salmon sector

Salmon Scotland has welcomed a call by Prosper, the Scottish industry alliance organisation, for sustainable salmon farming growth to be made a national economic priority.
In a new paper (Net Gains: Supporting Scotland’s salmon farming sector) published yesterday, Prosper – formerly known as the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) – argues that Scotland has a clear opportunity to grow the salmon sector sustainably. This is particularly so, it says, with First Minister John Swinney now prioritising planning and regulatory reforms in the first 100 days of his new administration.
The paper warns, however, that Scotland’s existing complex regime is holding back investment. Prosper calls for faster, more predictable consenting, clearer regulatory frameworks and continued support for skills to maximise the sector’s contribution to communities across Scotland.
Prosper is also proposing that the Scottish Government sets out its ambitions for salmon farming in a National Policy Statement. It sees a role for the UK Government, too, in helping to promote the salmon industry abroad and supporting its export efforts, and seeking to remove or reduce trade and tariff barriers wherever possible.
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Prosper has added an important voice to the growing consensus that Scotland should back the responsible growth of salmon farming.
“This is a sector that supports jobs, investment, and economic activity in some of Scotland’s most fragile communities, while producing one of Scotland’s greatest export success stories.
“As the paper highlights, Scotland has an opportunity to build on that success. If we want to attract investment, support innovation, and deliver sustainable growth, we need a regulatory system that is efficient, predictable, and fit for purpose.
“That would benefit communities, businesses, and the wider Scottish economy,” he added.
Prosper is a unique membership organisation, set up to bring people together from government, business and civil society to effect change.Its stated purpose is to create a prosperous Scotland which benefits all its people and places.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)