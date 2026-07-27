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Crew member who died in Orkney incident was an Inverlussa employee

News27 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

The crew member who died after falling from an aquaculture support vessel in Scapa Flow, Orkney was an employee of Inverlussa Marine Services, it has been confirmed.

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Scapa Flow, Orkney with WW2 shipwreck

The 22-year old, who has not been named, was a deckhand on an Inverlussa vessel. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon,

 

The RNLI’s Stromness lifeboat was launched and two of its crew boarded the vessel to provide support before escorting it back to Stromness harbour.

 

The BBC reported last week that emergency services were called to the harbour at about 14:50 where they met the boat. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

 

Inspector David Hall, of Police Scotland, told the BBC “Enquiries are ongoing and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

 

Inverlussa released a statement today on the tragedy. The company said: “At the end of last week, one of our crewmen died in a tragic accident in Orkney.

 

“We are devastated by his death, and no words can adequately express the sadness we are feeling.

 

“He was an exceptional deckhand whose kindness, dedication and strength of character touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. He was one of our very best: dependable, hardworking and always willing to take the time to help others. He was not only a deeply respected colleague but also a true friend to so many within the Inverlussa family. His loss is being felt profoundly, and he will be missed every day.

 

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones as they face this sudden loss. We are also providing support to those who were on board and to colleagues across the company.”

 

Inverlussa added that the relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, and said the company is cooperating fully with their investigation.

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