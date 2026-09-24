Cooke Aquaculture Scotland profits cut by almost 50% in 2025

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland saw its profits drop by almost half last year, figures from the company show.

The 2025 net profit was down from £12 million to £6.1 million, a decrease of 49% which, says the company, was mainly due to the drop in the margin of £8.5 million resulting from lower sales prices being achieved. It also said that the US tariff policy was presenting problems.

Volume sales actually rose in 2025, but a drop in salmon prices meant turnover decreased by 1% to £225 million.

The net assets decreased from £129.7 million to £125.8 million. The main movement on the Statement of Financial Position is the decrease of the tangible fixed assets on the completion of the sale and leaseback transaction.

The Cooke report said: “The aquaculture industry continues to carry a significant level of risk, so the company is exposed to various operational and market-related risk factors.

“The supply of farmed seafood has increased steadily in recent decades, in line with demand, but of course there can be no guarantees that such demand will not reduce in the future.

“Biological performance can be affected by changes to environmental conditions, resulting in increased numbers of plankton, algae’s and, in extreme cases, micro jellyfish, which negatively affects gill health. Winter storms are also an increased risk as we move into more exposed locations.”

On the Trump tariff issue, it said that similar to all UK food exporters to the US, the introduction of trade tariffs has had an impact on its business.

But the statement added: “Management had assessed that the changes would not adversely impact the UK operations due to the diversified nature of our markets and customer base.

“This can be seen in sales to the United States. Although sales are down, in part due to the lower market prices, there has not been a significant change in the volumes sold. “