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Chinese craze for sashimi is driving demand for salmon

News25 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

A new-found enthusiasm for an ancient Japanese delicacy is sweeping through China, the Norwegian Seafood Council says – and it is a key factor behind the rise of salmon exports to the Chinese market.

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Sashimi (photo Norwegian Seafood Council)
Sashimi (photo: Norwegian Seafood Council)

Commenting ahead of the three-day trade show, World Seafood Shanghai, which opens on Wednesday, the Sashimi trend is being driven by rising in-home consumption, fast delivery services and the parallel growth of factories providing sashimi-grade salmon to meet demand.

 

Sashimi is a traditional delicacy, originally from Japan, that consists of raw fish sliced into thin pieces, often accompanied with soy sauce. Unlike sushi, sashimi is eaten without rice. It can be made from a variety of fish species, but salmon is increasingly the popular choice.

 

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), in its Seafood Trends 2026 report, examines what is influencing Chinese consumers and what is driving the rapid acceleration in growth.

 

China’s imported salmon category grew 50% in 2025. Alongside this growth, one of the biggest changes in how salmon is consumed has been the post-Covid shift towards in-home consumption, particularly of sashimi, it says.

 

It states: “Online retail and delivery services have helped enable this shift. Consumers can order freshly prepared sashimi from sashimi-certified factories and specialised fresh cut sashimi stores, where salmon is sliced on demand before being dispatched for delivery.

 

“The growth of fresh cut stores and factories approved to prepare sashimi-grade salmon is helping supply keep pace with demand. This availability is no longer limited to China’s largest cities, with consumers in tier-two and tier-three cities increasingly able to access the same quality and convenience.”

 

According to NSC Country Director for China Sigmund Bjørgo: “I’ve experienced first-hand how effectively China’s delivery network serves the sashimi market. Salmon ordered to my apartment can arrive within 25 minutes, carefully packaged and in excellent condition.

 

“That combination of speed and care helps preserve the quality and freshness consumers expect from Norwegian salmon. It makes sashimi easier to enjoy at home and means the product can arrive as fresh as if consumers had bought it themselves at the supermarket.”

 

Salmon sashimi dominates China’s raw fish category – according to NSC data, about 25% of Chinese seafood consumers in Tier 1 cities (China’s largest and most advanced conurbations) report that they eat salmon sashimi once a week or more frequently. 

 

Bjørgo explained: “In China, salmon equals sashimi – full stop. There isn’t even much focus on sushi. That is a small slice of the salmon category; it really is mainly sashimi.” 

 

“The popularity of raw, expertly sliced salmon in China is particularly pertinent when compared with the global average of 13% for weekly sashimi consumption. The average in this case is influenced by high percentages in many Asian markets.”

 

Before the pandemic, salmon sashimi was largely associated with Japanese restaurants, with consumers less accustomed to buying raw fish to eat at home or preparing it themselves. The subsequent growth in home consumption has helped sashimi become a more established part of the shopping basket.

Sigmund Bjorgo_Norwegian Seafood Council
Sigmund Bjorgo (photo: Norwegian Seafood Council)

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How is Norwegian Atlantic salmon transported from farms to Chinese consumers?Which processing methods help producers prepare salmon for sashimi markets?How have China’s import rules affected Norwegian salmon exporters?What challenges do salmon farmers face when supplying China’s sashimi market?Which other farmed species are gaining popularity among Chinese seafood consumers?
chinaMarkets & PricesNorwayNorwegian Seafood CouncilProcessingsalmonsashimiSea FarmingWorld Seafood Shanghai
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