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China’s salmon market remains strong, although pace slows

News18 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

China is continuing to be a major buyer of salmon – and seafood in general - from around the world. The latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council shows that the huge increase in salmon purchasing which took off late last year shows no sign of letting up, although the pace of increase has slowed down.

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China's appetite for salmon continues to grow

The Council says the strong growth shows that the Chinese salmon market still has underlying strengths.

 

However, it is the lowest growth year-on-year since March 2025, when the market grew by “only” 25%. It is also the lowest monthly import figure since September last year.

 

China imported 16,434 metric tons (all figures WFE – whole fish equivalent) from around the world in April, some 33% up on a year ago. But so far this year the figure has increased by 54% to 77,414 tons, with Norway’s market share in fresh whole salmon at 71%.

 

China’s rolling 12-month import figure was 209,030 tons, 56% more than the previous 12-month period. China has increased its purchase of salmon by 75,500 tons over the past 12 months.

 

Sigmund Bjørgo, the Seafood Council’s China Director, said: “I expect volumes to gradually increase towards and during the summer, peaking in July and August.

 

“However, I expect year on year import growth to be more moderate in the months to come. Norway’s export increase of 17% in May also indicates a more moderate growth.

 

“My latest guesstimate from Barcelona is that the Chinese salmon market can grow by 20-30% this year, and so far per April we are at 54 %.”

 

Norwegian prawns became the second largest species exported to China for the first time last month. Strong demand, in particular for raw prawns in the sashimi segment, drove the growth.

Asia and AustralasiachinaMarkets & PricesNorwaysalmonSea Farming
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