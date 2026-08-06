Chile’s salmon industry rolls out new mascot

The Chile aquaculture industry has a new mascot – Sammy the Salmon.

Sammy the Salmon makes his debut with Salmones Camanchaca in Puerto Montt

Sammy the Salmon makes his debut with Salmones Camanchaca in Puerto Montt

The cheerful looking character made his debut during a major cooking show in the country over the past week staged by Salmones Camanchaca, one of the country’s largest seafood and salmon farming companies.

As part of Salmon Week, Camanchaca officially presented Sammy the Salmon, the company’s new character, during a major cooking show.

The event was held in Puerto Montt, the capital of Chile’s Los Lagos region, attracting a large public audience which included many families.

Sammy, with his distinctive orange colour, was designed by Camanchaca to represent the different stages of the salmon production process, from egg to fillet.

The character is now expected to become a new “ambassador” for Camanchaca, supporting activities with employees, clients, and communities.

The company stated that the character will be part of its main community activities, seeking to bring Camanchaca closer to people and to represent an industry that is particularly important to the people of southern Chile.

The initiative also seeks to reinforce the company’s purpose of feeding the world from the sea and bringing salmon farming closer to people in a more personal way.

The company’s participation in Chile’s salmon week included providing fish for a major cooking show.

Camanchaca communication spokesperson Carla Scheggia said: “Our participation stems precisely from the desire to highlight a local product, so that people can access and consume it, as it is part of the identity, development and future of southern Chile.”