Chile’s aquaculture sector bracing for El Niño impact

Sernapesca, Chile’s national fisheries and aquaculture service, is taking action to be ready for the possible effects of the climate phenomenon known as El Niño.

It has started strengthening the plans in anticipation of possible contingencies and issues due to the weather pattern which is expected to increase in intensity this winter.

Sernapesca says the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon has already an effect on the country, directly impacting the population with heavy rains, floods, and mudslides.

“However, there are also other effects that are not immediately visible, such as the changes it generates in the ocean, which can affect marine ecosystems, fishing, and aquaculture.”

According to information provided by the Fisheries Development Institute (IFOP), one of the effects is the increase in sea surface temperature and the weakening of coastal upwelling, which brings cold, nutrient-rich deep waters to the surface, creating ideal conditions for phytoplankton production, a food source for numerous fisheries.

With the weakening of upwelling and the decrease in sea temperature, food availability and species distribution change.

“These oceanographic changes can also favour the appearance and persistence of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), which consist of microalgae blooms that can generate impacts on aquaculture, fishing and human health,” Sernapesca maintains.

It says some species of microalgae give rise to the phenomenon known as red tide and produce toxins that can accumulate in bivalve molluscs, including Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP), and Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP).

While harmful algal blooms (HABs) are common in Chile, El Niño could create potentially favourable conditions for more frequent or widespread events.

Soledad Tapia, national director of Sernapesca says: “With the scientific information and oceanographic monitoring systems that we have available, we have promoted a comprehensive work plan to improve coordination with other public bodies.

“But we are also urging sector agents to improve their response to contingencies with plans specially designed for scenarios such as mass mortalities of salmonids or the presence of harmful algal blooms.”

Regarding salmon farming Sernapesca warns that some harmful algal blooms can cause fish mortality, either through their direct effects, such as pseudochattonella, which lodges in the gills of fish and prevents oxygen exchange, or through alterations in environmental conditions, generating decreases in dissolved oxygen due to the concentration of microalgae.