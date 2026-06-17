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Chilean salmon farmer opens new base in Japan

News17 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Chilean fish farming company Salmones Austral has opened a new base in Japan as part of its Far East growth plan.

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Salmones Austral Japan team
Salmones Austral Japan team

Salmones Austral officially launched its direct operations in Asia with the inauguration of its new commercial office at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Tokyo. It will be known as Japón Austral.

 

The event brought together some 50 people , including key clients from the region, trade representatives from ProChile, and senior company executives, marking a strategic milestone in the firm’s internationalisation plan.

 

The Chilean salmon farming industry has taken on a more expansive role over the past year by seeking new business outside its traditional market areas.

 

The new Japan Austral office will have the main objective of coordinating and expanding the company’s business in the various markets of the Asian continent, with the exception of China.

 

Juan Francisco Zanolli, Commercial Manager of Salmones Austral, said: “The creation of this office will allow us to be closer to our clients, fostering better communication, understanding, and collaboration.

 

“This will enable Salmones Austral to gain a deeper understanding of the needs of the Asian market and continue its path of growth and consolidation within the industry as a benchmark for quality, technical capabilities, and the development of challenging and innovative projects.”

 

The deployment of Japan Austral will be led by a team with extensive experience in the international trade of seafood products, along with Hiroshi Hamaya who will assume the position of CEO and Marco Patricio Morante who will lead the commercial management in the role of Director.

 

With this opening, Salmones Austral says the move reinforces its commitment to close relationships with its strategic partners in Asia, ensuring a more efficient supply chain and a timely response to the high quality demands of the Asian market.

 

 

Asia and AustralasiaChileJapansalmonSalmones AustralSea FarmingSouth and central America
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