Chile stages salmon night to push exports to US

The Chile salmon industry is pushing hard to maintain and strengthen its links with the United States, its main market, with an event targeting US buyers.

The trade organisation ProChile has just brought together representatives of international trade in the US to promote the country’s exports and strengthen the role of salmon.

The Chile Salmon Council participated in a special Salmon Night, a reception organised by ProChile aboard the training ship Esmeralda, within the framework of Sail 250, an international maritime meeting commemorating the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The event brought together salmon importers, businesspeople, representatives of international trade and Chileans residing in the United States, who learned about part of the national exportable offer, highlighting emblematic products such as salmon, wines, mussels and other foods that today position Chile in the most demanding markets in the world.

The salmon trade in the US has been turned upside down since President Trump launched his tariff policy which has changed many times over the past two years, resulting Norway, one of Chile’s main rivals losing valuable trade.

Chile is keen to step in. The United States accounts for a significant portion of its exports. The Salmon Council has highlighted the work of Andrea Sapag, director of ProChile in New York, and the efforts undertaken to further strengthen the country’s presence in that market through a long-term strategy based on public-private collaboration, institutional trust, and the promotion of the attributes that distinguish Chilean salmon farming.

Pablo Barahona, Director of International Trade at the Chile Salmon Council, said: “Participating in Salmon Night has a very special value because it allows us to showcase, at a national promotional event, the contribution of a strategic industry for Chile.

“Salmon is currently the country’s second most exported product, and the United States is our main market. Events like this strengthen relationships, build trust, and allow us to continue projecting Chile as a reliable supplier of high-quality food.”